FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.77. 77,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

