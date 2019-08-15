FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up about 2.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,649 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 457,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96,773 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,131,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 280,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,436. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

