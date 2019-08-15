First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Receives $18.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.36.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 1,954,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock worth $4,409,979. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

