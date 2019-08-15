First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FLIC stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 95,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $535.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $2,526,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 1,271.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 84,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 82.5% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First of Long Island by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

