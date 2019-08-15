First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Down 2.1%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04, approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.