First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Shares Down 2.8%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.