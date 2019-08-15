Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,264,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 2,850,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 131,884 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 6,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 174,752 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Five Below by 1,257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 137,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 126,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85. Five Below has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

