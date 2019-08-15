Flash (FLASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,436.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $9,436.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01293667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00095346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

