FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,835,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 622.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 87,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $285.77 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $297.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.51.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.27.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

