Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.78 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $99,107.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 681,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,157.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 646.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Flex has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

