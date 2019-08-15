Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Down 6.9%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.34, approximately 871,499 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 888,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

FLDM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 129,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $891,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,727,638. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluidigm by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluidigm by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 208,982 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.