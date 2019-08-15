Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 24,989 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $875,364.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $147,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,284 shares of company stock worth $3,878,002. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 105.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 202.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 305,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

