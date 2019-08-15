Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 111,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 65,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $661.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 97.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

