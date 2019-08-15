Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Franklin Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 2,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $60,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $23,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.