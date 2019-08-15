Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 26,260,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,926,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

