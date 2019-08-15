Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €81.19 ($94.41).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €58.38 ($67.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a fifty-two week high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

