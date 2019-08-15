Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. ValuEngine upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.17. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

