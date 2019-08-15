Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 910.11 ($11.89).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Fresnillo news, insider Charles Jacobs bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

FRES traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 671.20 ($8.77). 1,416,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 785.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

