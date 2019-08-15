FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

FRP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964. The stock has a market cap of $479.48 million, a PE ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. FRP has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $67.07.

Get FRP alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $99,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,951.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $116,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRPH shares. BidaskClub raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.