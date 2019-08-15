FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,239,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,149,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.27. 160,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $606.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,036.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,764 shares of company stock worth $3,591,782. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 20,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

