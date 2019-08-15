Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Thursday. 51,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,195. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.15. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTEK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,486,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

