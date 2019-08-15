Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 128,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,361. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,486,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 424,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

