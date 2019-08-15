FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FCEL stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 32,394,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,949. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 510,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

