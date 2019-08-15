FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $197,884,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $201.59 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

