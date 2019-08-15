Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.15 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Levin purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 6 Dimensions Capital, L.P. purchased 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.