Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 719,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,938. Funko has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Funko will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,265,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc bought 245,224 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $4,902,027.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 476,418 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,183 and sold 1,684,516 shares valued at $40,222,458. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Funko by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 55,433 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

