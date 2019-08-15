Gabalex Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 541,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,168. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

