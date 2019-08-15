Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), approximately 6,436 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.40.

In other Gama Aviation news, insider Simon To bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £110,500 ($144,387.82).

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

