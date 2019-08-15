GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Up 6.7% in July

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 566,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GLOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 25,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $746.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.