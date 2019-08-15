Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $6.89 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00009825 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $6.89 million and $3.93 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00271178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.01317889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,771,288 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

