Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.58. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

