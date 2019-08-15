Geneva Partners LLC Buys 780 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

