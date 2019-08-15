Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. ValuEngine downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $89.19. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,276. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

