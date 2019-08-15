GeoCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $876.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $756,821.00 and approximately $876.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00739189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000267 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.