Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS GOVX remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. 68,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,033. Geovax Labs has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $30,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Geovax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

