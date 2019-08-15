Gifto (GTO) Tops One Day Volume of $3.14 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Allbit, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00275684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01332202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, BiteBTC, OKEx, CPDAX, Binance, Bibox, Upbit, Allbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

