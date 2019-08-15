Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 3,239,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $249,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,243 shares of company stock worth $1,862,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 251.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.52. 639,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.95. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.