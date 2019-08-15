GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.31

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 8887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

