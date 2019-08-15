Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52, 273 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.91% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

