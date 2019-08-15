Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $654-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.84 million.Globant also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

Globant stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 454,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.84. Globant has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

