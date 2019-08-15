Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives $8.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,268,064 shares of company stock worth $56,322,745. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 14.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 2,410,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $668.13 million, a PE ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

