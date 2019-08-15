GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Down 8.5%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.91, 606,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 462,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 17.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 228,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

