GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61, approximately 780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68.

GMO Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services, including domain registration, Web hosting, Web design, Internet security, e-commerce tools, and payment processing; and online advertising and media, and search engine marketing services, as well as JWord, a Japanese language search tool.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.