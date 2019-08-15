GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $654,559.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GMS by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GMS by 419.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $880.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40. GMS has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $28.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). GMS had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $780.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GMS will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

