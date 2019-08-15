Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Gold Resource and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

GORO opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $6.42.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.67 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Kimberly C. Perry bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,009 shares of company stock worth $79,683.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

