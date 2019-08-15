Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,848. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

