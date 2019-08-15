Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,540 ($33.19) to GBX 2,380 ($31.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,327 ($30.41).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,038 ($26.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,126.96.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,113 ($27.61), for a total transaction of £78,159.87 ($102,129.71).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

