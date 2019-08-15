GoNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,642.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $392,996.00 and $52,642.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00148155 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,153.36 or 1.00309031 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co.

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

