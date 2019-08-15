Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.29, 4,828,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,323,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,952,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,894,000 after acquiring an additional 253,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 392,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $423,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

