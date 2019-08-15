Gordon Haskett Upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Buy

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $112.69. 19,249,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

